Muscoda Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ vehicle theft suspect

MUSCODA, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities in the village of Muscoda are looking for an armed suspect who stole a pickup truck early Tuesday morning.

Muscoda Police released three photos of the suspect who is seen carrying a rifle and wearing what police said appears to be body armor.

The suspect stole a maroon 2004 Chevy truck with a Wisconsin Farm plate 309548F from Allied Ready Mix in Muscoda around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the truck left in an unknown direction of travel from the business.

They're asking that if someone sees the vehicle to contact the police immediately and not approach the vehicle or driver.

Muscoda is located on the border of Grant and Iowa counties about 70 miles southeast of La Crosse.

The photos with this story are courtesy of the Muscoda Police Department.