Nurse to Tuskegee Airmen dies in Georgia at 100

ATLANTA (AP) — Irma “Pete” Cameron Dryden, a Black woman who served as a nurse to Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, has died. She was 100. Her daughter-in-law, Maggie Williams Dryden, said Dryden died Sept. 17 at her home in Canton, Georgia. After graduating from Harlem Hospital School of Nursing in 1942, Dryden travelled to Tuskegee Airfield in Alabama. As a member of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, she cared for cadets training to be pilots. The Tuskegee Airmen were the country’s first Black military aviators and flew missions during World War II. The military was segregated when Dryden joined it, and she faced discrimination in the South.