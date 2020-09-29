NYC elementary schools reopen in big back-to-school test

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms Tuesday as New York City enters a high-stakes phase of resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The elementary school reopening was delayed twice and comes over objections from school principals who said the city’s complicated, changing plans put them in a staffing bind. Pre-kindergarteners and some special education students are already back in the city’s virus-altered version of in-person school, learning sometimes in classrooms and sometimes at home. In-person learning for middle and high school students is scheduled to begin Thursday.