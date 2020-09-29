Prosecutor: Huawei defense turning US extradition into trial

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian prosecutor says by requesting the inclusion of additional evidence the defense team for a Chinese executive wanted in the U.S. is coming close to turning an extradition hearing into a trial. Canada arrested the chief financial officer of Huawei at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants the daughter of Huawei’s founder extradited to face fraud charges. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 48, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.