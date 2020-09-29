Suspect in deaths of 2 men stabs officer during arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Police say a suspect in the deaths of two men in Green Bay stabbed an officer in the face as law enforcement arrested him following a chase. The officer was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Green Bay apartment about 8:30 p.m. Monday. One man was found dead in the hallway and the other was inside an apartment. Police began pursuing the suspect in a vehicle before he crashed near an intersection and began to flee on foot. As officers closed in on the man, he stabbed one in the face.