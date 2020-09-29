Tensions mount as Armenia, Azerbaijan continue fighting

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have accused each other of attacks on each other’s territory as fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for the third straight day. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Armenian forces shelled the Dashkesan region in Azerbaijan, which Armenia’s Foreign Ministry denied. Armenian officials said Azeri forces opened fire at a military unit in the Armenian town of Vardenis, setting a civilian bus on fire and killing one civilian. A decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh reignited when heavy fighting broke out Sunday. The region lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since 1994 at the end of a separatist war.