The Salvation Army of La Crosse County hosted a virtual community forum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse County sponsored a live forum so community members could ask questions about the services they provide.

Krista Coey, the Social Services Director for The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, said they would continue sheltering and serving the same number of people. Army members said they would holding sheltering locations at different sites around town.

Coey said she and staff had surveyed the area, and data showed the number of people homeless has not increased, but are more visible because many day programs closed because of the pandemic.

"Going into winter, one thing we will lessen a little bit is the ability to come and go," Coey said. "We need to monitor the coming and going. Our homeless population is vulnerable. It is almost like a health care facility.

Coey said the facility would act as an after-hours emergency heating line. This means they are ready to assist those with portable heaters until their heating situation is resolved.