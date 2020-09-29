Tomah area woman killed in two vehicle crash near Wilton

TOWN OF WILTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Tomah woman dies in a crash between a semi and a car Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that a rural Tomah man was driving a 2002 Dodge Neon eastbound on County A in the Town of Wilton. At the intersection with Highway 131, as the car was crossing, it was hit by a southbound semi.

The crash caused the car to overturn. Three people in the car including the driver and two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.

A third passenger, 49-year-old woman from rural Tomah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because of the injuries to the people in the car, two medical helicopters including GundersenAir flew into the scene to help transport the victims to area hospitals.

Ambulances from Wilton, Tomah, and Sparta also responded to the scene.

Part of the road was closed for five hours because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.