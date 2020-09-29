Uganda to help build roads inside Congo, citing trade goals

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government says it will help finance projects to surface over 200 kilometers (124 miles) of road inside neighboring Congo as part of plans to boost trade between the countries. Authorities say Uganda will contribute about 20% of the project value while the rest will be met by Congo’s government in an envisaged public-private partnership. Such an arrangement is unheard of in a region where governments struggle to expand road networks within their borders. Congo remains one of the poorest countries in the world.