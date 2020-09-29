Ukraine marks 79th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is marking the 79th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre, one of the most infamous mass slaughters of World War II. Babi Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took part in a ceremony Tuesday commemorating the anniversary of the tragedy. He says “79 years ago, a black page was inscribed in the common past of the Ukrainian and Jewish people. We bow our heads before all the victims of Babi Yar.”