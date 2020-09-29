UN council urges speedy halt to Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday to immediately halt fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and urgently resume talks without preconditions. The U.N.’s most powerful body strongly condemned the use of force and backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ earlier call “”to immediately stop fighting, deescalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay. The two neighbors have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. Peace efforts have stalled.