US ‘outraged’ by rocket attack that killed women, children

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. State Department has condemned a rocket attack that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The condemnation by State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday comes after the U.S. threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad unless Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi can reign in the armed groups responsible for a barrage of rocket attacks targeting the American presence. A Katyusha rocket struck a residential home in the vicinity of Baghdad airport Monday and killed six civilians, including four children.