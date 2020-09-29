Wisconsin Update: Monroe Co. has 3rd COVID death; 2,367 new state cases

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said a woman in her 80s is the latest victim of COVID-19.

The health department said the woman's death is the third in the county from COVID-19.

They said the woman was hospitalized at the time of her death.

The woman's death was one of 17 deaths to COVID-19 in the past day in Wisconsin.

The 17 deaths are the highest since May 30.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said that 67 more people were admitted to hospitals.

The Department of Health Services reported 10,764 new test results since yesterday, of which 2,367—or 22 percent—came back positive.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 2,255 up from 1,838 a week ago.

DHS reported 17 deaths, raising the total at 1,300 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 8,397 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 98,385 or 82 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 47 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 640 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 173 are in intensive care units.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Tuesday update that La Crosse County had 40 new cases of the virus.

No new deaths were reported in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 29 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Thirteen of the 29 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Friday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 141 (+1) 2 Crawford 173 (+5) 0 Grant 1,030 (+14) 19 Jackson 152 (+2) 1 La Crosse 3,095 (+40) 4 Monroe 549 (+9) 2 Trempealeau 656 (+22) 2 Vernon 238 (+4) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.