MADISON (WKOW) -- A study by UW Health researchers suggests nearly 2 percent of people in Wisconsin had COVID-19 antibodies in July.

Antibodies indicate if a person has been infected in the past, even if they didn't experience symptoms.

The research team conducted another set of antibody tests in mid-August.

They will conduct more in October and in the winter to compare the prevalence of COVID-19 during different time periods.