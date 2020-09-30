 Skip to Content

9 discarded ballots weren’t fraud, state election chief says

12:28 pm National news from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state elections official says it appears that an election worker’s decision to throw out nine military ballots in Wilkes-Barre amounted to a mistake and not “intentional fraud.” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said during an online news conference Wednesday that the elections office in Luzerne County is getting training on handling mailed-in ballots. She says the initial reports she has fielded indicate it was a bad mistake. President Donald Trump has repeatedly brought up the nine ballots as evidence of election fraud in the past week, including two mentions during Tuesday night’s presidential debate. 

