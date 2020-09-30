Airport prepares for President Donald Trump’s visit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - President Donald Trump's visit on Saturday could cause travel complications for drivers and flyers.

The President is expected to arrive around 3 p.m. at the airport for a 3:30 p.m. rally at Colgan Air Services.

Security considerations mean road detours and possible flight delays, but airport director Ian Turner said he only expects temporary flight restrictions on Saturday while commercial flights will still land and take off.

"This is something that comes in and is not a situation where we get to move all of our other work that's going on and focus on this," Turner said. "We run a 24/7 and 365 operation so making sure that these events are going on and our daily requirements to inspect the airport and maintain a safe level are all going on in parallel. That'll go on right through the event on Saturday and we kind of have to work this extra puzzle piece into our daily lives or our regular puzzle of getting everything done."

Turner said people can expect road closures around the airport on French Island and near Interstate-90.

He recommended people check with their airline for flight information. The main terminal itself will remain open throughout the visit by the president.

The airport is getting a lot of misdirected phone calls and messages asking how to get tickets for the event. The airport is not hosting the event, so if people are interested in registering or looking up more details they should contact President trump's campaign directly--not the airport.