Aquinas Middle School goes to all-virtual learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After students and staff members test positive for COVID-19, Aquinas Middle School moves to online learning for the next two weeks.

The announcement came Tuesday evening in a letter to parents and guardians. You can read the entire letter below.

On Monday, the school said 8th grade students would start virtual learning.

This move now covers the 7th grade for Aquinas Middle School.

Plans call for teachers to return for inservice on October 12 with students back in the classroom on October 13.

September 29, 2020

Dear Parents and Guardians,

In consulting with the La Crosse County Health Department, and following through on contact tracing, the decision was made to quarantine the eighth grade and seventh grade football team for 14 days. As well, with a number of students who are positive in Mrs. Geary’s homeroom class, we are asking those students (in Mrs. Geary’s homeroom) to quarantine until Tuesday, October 13th. Even if during the 14 days of quarantine you get tested and find it to be negative, that does not shorten the recommended quarantine period.

In light of all of the students and teachers that are either COVID-19 positive or required to quarantine, AMS will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks. On October 12th teachers have inservice, all AMS students and staff will return on Tuesday, October 13th. Seventh grade students’ books and materials will be in the main lobby tomorrow, September 30th, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.for pickup. If your student will be needing to borrow a Chromebook for virtual learning, that can be picked up in the lobby during this same time-period tomorrow, with the understanding that they are responsible for its safe return on October 13th, in the same condition, with the charging cord that was given to them for that Chromebook. If your family is doing the quarantine because of a positive case in your house, call school when you drive up in the Cass Street parking lot and we will set your materials out for a contactless pickup.

The virtual expectation for students would be to log into their Google Classroom each day at the normally scheduled class times. Core and Encore classes will be connecting to students via Google Classroom, and students should also check their school e-mails regularly. School e-mails follow the format: firstname.lastname@aquinasschools.org. A copy of the 7th and 8th grade daily schedules has been attached to this letter in case students have questions about start times.

The newsletter that would regularly go out on Thursday will be virtual. Mid-quarter report cards and some skyward login information for families will be mailed to you. Please watch your mail for this information and your email for the newsletter. Important Parent-Teacher Conferences information will also be coming as an email mentioning a Signup Genius. Please don’t mistake this as junk mail. P-T Virtual Conferences are Oct 5 and October 7th.

All AMS sports and sports practices are cancelled if you have any questions; please call the office, Mrs. Ring, or Mr. Schreiner. Our office will keep normal hours during this time if you need assistance.

The La Crosse Health Department (LHD) would appreciate it if people would not call their office. Schools are required to report all illness to them weekly. There is a chance that the LHD may follow-up with you at some point. If the health department does not contact you, then you should follow the guidance given in this letter or go to the La Crosse County website and follow the quarantine protocol that applies to your situation. (Due to high case volume, there is no guarantee that close contacts will be contacted at this time). Family members of a close contact do not need to quarantine. Only the individuals named as a close contact. At any time if your child does test positive, please report that to the AMS office, even though they would be already out on quarantine and not have infected any AMS students.

With appreciation,

Mrs. Ring