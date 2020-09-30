Argentine cartoonist Quino, creator of ‘Mafalda’ comic, dies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentine cartoonist known as “Quino″ whose “Mafalda” comic strip found fans across Latin America, Europe and beyond has died. Joaquín Salvador Lavadoat was 88. Quino’s comic about a socially conscious girl with a loathing for soup was first published in 1964 and the humorist maintained a dedicated following throughout his career, skewering social conventions through ordinary characters who endured absurdity, exploitation, authoritarianism and their own limitations. His editor Daniel Divinsky confirmed the death on Wednesday. Quino was remembered affectionately by Argentina’s political class, frequently the target of his acerbic humor.