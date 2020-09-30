At virus milestone, Italian priest reflects on loss, lessons

SERIATE, Italy (AP) — As the world counts more than 1 million COVID-19 victims, the quiet of everyday life and hum of industry has returned to Italy’s Bergamo province, which along with the surrounding Lombardy region was the onetime epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. But the memory of those dark winter days, and the monumental toll of dead they left behind, has remained with those who survived only to see the rest of the world fall victim, too. For one Bergamasco, the Rev. Mario Carminati, parish priest in hard-hit Seriate, the milestone offers a moment to reflect on loss, love and lessons that should be learned.