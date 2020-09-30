Bateman back for Minnesota, but no Parsons for Penn State

Minnesota is getting its star wide receiver back for an abbreviated Big Ten season. Penn State will not be so fortunate with its All-America linebacker. Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman has been cleared to play this season by the NCAA and Big Ten. Penn State coach James Franklin says Micah Parsons will not be returning to the Nittany Lions after opting out of the season in early August and declaring for the NFL draft. The Big Ten postponed its fall football season on Aug. 11, then announced two weeks ago that it would play after all, starting the weekend of Oct. 23.