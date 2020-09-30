Bosnia: Hundreds of migrants evicted from UN-run camps

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities have started emptying U.N.-run migrant camps in town centers, moving hundreds of people to a crowded, out-of-the-way facility that’s not equipped for winter conditions — or just leaving them to fend for themselves in the woods. There are some 10,000 transient migrants and refugees stuck in the small Balkan country, who already face a chronic lack of accommodation: At least one in four live outside organized facilities. On Wednesday, local authorities in the northwestern Krajina region sent police to evict several hundred people from the Bira camp in the town of Bihac. In the next few days, Krajina authorities plan to empty a second camp of its 700 residents. It’s unclear where they will be sent.