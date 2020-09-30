California governor signs corporate boardroom diversity law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law requiring hundreds of California-based corporations to have directors from racial or sexual minorities on their boards. The diversity bill signed Wednesday is the first of its kind in the nation. The measure cited statistics showing few of the 662 public corporations headquartered in California had Blacks or Latinos on their boards. In signing the measure, Newsom said it was a crucial part of fighting racial injustice by giving minorities “seats at the table” or corporate power. California already has a law requiring corporations to have at least one female director on their boards.