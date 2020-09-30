Twins eliminated; postseason futility continues

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory.

The Twins took their all-time record 18th straight postseason loss.

Nine months after their sign-stealing system was revealed, the Astros advanced to the division series round beginning next week in Los Angeles.

The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven rounds lost.

Since that date, the Astros are 43-35 in postseason play, winning 10 of 15 rounds with three trips to the World Series.