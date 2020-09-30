Channel migrant-smuggling ring cracked in 4-nation operation

BRUSSELS (AP) — Officials say a multinational police operation this week has led to the arrest of a dozen suspected smugglers who take migrants across the English Channel to the U.K. in small boats under dangerous conditions. The five-nation operation also led to the seizure of a dozen vehicles and 10 boats used to ferry the migrants across, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency said Wednesday. The illegal transport toward Britain has turned into a massive business, with smugglers charging some 3,000 euros ($3,500) a person for the trip in often overloaded boats in tough weather conditions.