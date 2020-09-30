Chilly weather arrives tomorrow

Chilly northwest winds…

Northwesterly winds developed and gusted to 35 mph at times for the afternoon. Temperatures still managed to reach highs in the 50s to middle 60s, but that is below the average for this time of the year.

Colder weather develops…

Northwest winds will tap into colder Canadian air, and our highs Thursday and Friday will drop into the lower 50s. Only slightly warmer readings will greet our weekend weather picture. Lows will fall into the 30s by Friday morning and some frost is likely to form.

Showers possible…

Cold air aloft and a couple of weather disturbances will play a part in generating rain showers tonight, Thursday and again on Saturday. They will be light and spotty, but could drive us indoors from time to time.

Warming trend for next week…

The warmer air over the western parts of the country will be spill over into the Upper Midwest next week, and highs will rebound into the 60s and perhaps a few 70s will return.

Pollen and mold season...

Ragweed counts are finally in the low category, but mold pollen counts will be in the high range for the next few days.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden