Clock running out before some airlines begin furloughs

With the clock ticking, airline employees and executives are making a last-ditch appeal to Washington for more federal aid that would avert thousands of layoffs that otherwise will start on Thursday. U.S. passenger airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, though next March. But their request is tied up in stalled negotiations over a larger pandemic-relief measure. Airline industry officials admit prospects look bleak in the face of a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over more pandemic relief. Airlines are losing billions because of a sharp drop in travel during the pandemic.