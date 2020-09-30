Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative provides county update

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative released its latest update Wednesday afternoon.

The data, which covers the period from September 21-27 shows the seven day average of new daily cases is 45.

That represents a nearly 20 percent average positive test rate or one in five people tested each day were found to have the virus.

Other information from the Collaborative showed that 54 percent of the new cases over the last week were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

The next closest age group is people 50-59. They make up just over 7 percent of last week's total new cases.

Wednesday's updated metrics used by the Collaborative show Satisfactory numbers for two of the top three metrics-New hospitalizations (7-day average) and for Hospitalization Care Capacity.

The other top metric, New Case Rate, is displayed in the red with 49 per 100,000/day for a 7-day rolling average. It would have to drop below 25 for it to move into the Orange level. To achieve a Green level, the case rate needs to achieve less than one case.

The Collaborative lists as "concern" considers the remaining six metrics they use to gauge the effects of COVID in the community.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is made up of the La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Gundersen Health System to help guide the community on the status of COVID-19.

