Dodgers add Gore for NL wild card; Anderson out for Brewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terrance Gore is on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for the NL wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The speedy outfielder played in two of the Dodgers’ first six games this season and was designated for assignment on July 30. He was assigned outright to the team’s alternate training site after clearing waivers. Left off the Los Angeles roster were relievers Dylan Floro and Alex Wood, and second baseman Gavin Lux. The Brewers left pitchers Brett Anderson and Devin Williams off their roster.