Waking Up White Campaign aims to shed light on a healthier multicultural community

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Lacrosse community leaders will host an urgent roundtable discussion on Thursday to challenge community members to create a healthier multicultural community.

The discussion will include diverse perspectives of local leaders such as Ricardo Acevedo, Nicky Buck, Amanda Goodenough, Dr. Bee Lo, Rebecca Schwarz, and Shaundel Spivey.

The Waking Up White campaign takes a look at racism in our generation and community and ways that our community can be more inclusive of multicultural community members. Ultimately, the conversation will encourage the community to strive for more racial justice for all.

For more information and to register for the event, go the the event's page.