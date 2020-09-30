Flash in dark sky was probably random meteor, expert says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An expert says a flash that lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours was most likely a random meteor. Many social media users in the Pittsburgh area reported seeing a streaking fireball shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday. It remained in the skies for a short time before disappearing from view. The American Meteor Society says it received more than 200 reports of a bright fireball over eastern Ohio. An official with the nonprofit says it was probably a random meteor not associated with any known meteor shower.