Debate commission says it will make changes to format

NEW YORK (AP) — The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of the debate because of frequent interruptions.

The commission said it would announce its changes shortly. Wallace had few options, other than pleading with the candidates, to make changes when rules that were agreed to by the campaigns were not followed.

Both campaigns say they expect to attend future debates.

The commission issued a statement early Wednesday afternoon on Tuesday's debate.

"The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.

The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.

The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."