German jobless rate falls in September, fewer on furlough

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show that Germany’s unemployment rate declined in September despite the coronavirus pandemic. Jobless figures have been kept lower by extensive use of a short-term salary support program, but estimates show that the number of people receiving that support is also falling. The Federal Labor Agency said the unadjusted jobless rate, the headline figure in Germany, was down to 6.2% from 6.4% in August. Some 2.847 million people were registered as unemployed — 108,000 fewer than the previous month, but 613,000 more than a year earlier. That jobless rate stood at 5% in March, the last month before the impact of the pandemic was reflected in unemployment figures.