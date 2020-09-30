Gundersen receives Seven Seals Award

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System received the Seven Seals Award after being nominated by an employee who believes they deserved it.

Audiologist and U.S. Army Reserve Captain Angela Manke nominated Gundersen for the award because of the assistance and support she received with her patients as well as herself during her one-year mobilization to Fort Hood, Texas.

Manke originally nominated them for the Department of Defense Freedom Award which is a very prestigious national level award. Although they just barely missed the cut, they were still recognized with the Seven Seals Award.

The award recognizes the institution for their support of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) mission. Gundersen is one of only five employers in the state of Wisconsin to receive it.

"While we have federal protection, some employers are not supportive of their service members and that is really unfortunate," said Manke. "We need to recognize those leaders out there for what they are doing for their service members."

Manke explained that this award is a thank you to the hospital for taking care of their service members and to keep up the good work.

"It's not hard to work hard for people who you care about and who care about you," said Manke.