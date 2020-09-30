City of Onalaska providing leaf vacuum services for residents

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Harter's Quick Clean-Up is providing leaf vacuum services for Onalaska residents starting October 12.

Residents are encouraged to create one large leaf pile near the boulevard of their property for pick up.

The city said plans call for four passes through the city over a seven week period.

Leaves that are pushed into streets, gutters, driveways, sidewalks, and behind parked cars will not be picked up by Harter's service. Residents are also encouraged to use the weekly Yard Waste Pick-up service or placing their leaves in paper pickup bags. Also this year, the Yard Waste Sticker will not be required during the leaf vacuuming.

For more information, residents can call the Leaf Vacuum Hotline at (608) 392-0297 or visit the 2020 Recycler on the City's website.