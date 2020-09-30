Heiress faces sentencing in upstate New York sex slave case

NEW YORK (AP) — A wealthy benefactor of the disgraced leader of an upstate New York self-improvement group is facing sentencing in a federal sex slave case. Seagram’s liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman is due to appear on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. Her lawyers want her to get only three years probation. Prosecutors say she deserves five years behind bars for her support of Keith Raniere. He was convicted of charges last year accusing him of turning some of his followers into sex slaves branded with his initials.