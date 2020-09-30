How to get your garden ready for winter

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- As the leaves change colors and the growing season comes to an end, it's a good time to prepare your garden for winter so your plants can come back healthier than ever in the spring.

Garden center manager at Green Oasis Patty Marten said since it has been dry lately, one of the best things you can do right now is to make sure your trees, bushes and evergreens get plenty of water before the first hard freeze, especially if you just planted them this year.

"Once it starts getting colder, the water works as insulation," Marten said. "It kind of insulates those roots, so it prevents frost damage in a harsh winter."

Marten said you can also give your plants a root stimulator, which acts like a vitamin, and gives plants the nutrients they need to survive the winter.



When it comes to perennials, she said you can choose to cut them to the ground after the first hard frost, or trim them in the spring. Trimming them down to the ground helps keep nutrients in the roots, meanwhile leaving the plants until spring can be aesthetically pleasing and benefit wildlife that lives in the area.

"I know a lot of people that will keep their black-eyed Susans and coneflowers up through the winter months because the birds can actually feed on the thistle seeds," said Marten.

As for your vegetable garden, she said it's best to rip out plants that are done producing for the season, and remove any remaining leaves or debris. You can also add a layer of compost.