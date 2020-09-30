Kaczynski joins new Polish Cabinet as deputy prime minister

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has presented a reshuffled Cabinet that formally brings in party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski as a deputy prime minister. In one controversial move, Morawiecki announced Wednesday that the new minister of education and science will be a man who has said LGBT people are “not equal” to others. Morawiecki said the presence of Kaczynski, who was a prime minister from 2006-2007, would strengthen the government. The move has been expected for days as Law and Justice has been in negotiations with two junior coalition partners amid tensions in the governing coalition. It is an awkward arrangement because it leaves Kaczynski subservient to Morawiecki in the government but still the key powerbroker in the country.