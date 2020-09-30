La Crosse County Clerk talks about absentee voting and voter fraud

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the election just under five weeks away, vote fraud and ballot safety are common topics of conversation.

It came up in the debate Tuesday night between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

We spoke to the La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer to understand more about the process of ensuring no one can vote more than once, and the safety of absentee ballots.

Dankmeyer first explained the process of an absentee ballot. When someone requests a ballot, the clerk will find out if they're registered to vote and they have a valid photo ID on file. Once checked, that absentee ballot is directly mailed to that voter. That voter then fills out the ballot. A witness is required to sign as well. Once complete the ballot goes back into the mail to be submitted. She said as soon as the clerk receives it, it's noted in the system. At any point, the voter can check the status of the ballot at myvote.wi.gov and if there are any problems along the way, the clerk will cancel that ballot and issue a new one. According to the clerk, all of this ensures each ballot counts and there is no way to vote more than once.

She provided an example for us.

"Occasionally we will have those people that will try and vote absentee up north where they have a cabin and then they come here on election day where they live and they'll register to vote on election day and vote here also," said Dankmeyer. "What happens is when we are processing the poll books after the election, we record votes for every voter, and when we record a vote for that voter who voted up north, we get a red flag that says 'Wait a minute we already have a vote recorded for that person.'"

She also said that voting both absentee and in person can result in charges from the District Attorney. Dankmeyer also added they have this system down to a science in the area, and a higher volume of ballots will not change any dynamic of this election. If you sense any sort of tampering with your ballot, you can check the myvote.wi.gov site and let the clerk's office know so they can cancel the old one so that it will no longer be valid.

They still encourage absentee voting but ask you to request the ballot as soon as possible to make sure there is plenty of time to get the vote in.

