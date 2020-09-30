16 COVID deaths in Minnesota, 689 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday that 16 people died from COVID-19 in the state.

Nine of the deaths were in long term care facilities.

It raises the death toll to a total of 2,036 people in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,458 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

For new cases, MDH said Winona County had three, while Houston County had five, and Fillmore County saw one new case.

A total of 99,134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 10,440 health care workers, MDH reported.

The Department said 89,392 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said on Monday the total number of tests completed in the state is 2,030,16 or an additional 13,000 tests from Monday. Approximately 1,414,701 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

