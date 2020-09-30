Rape and killing of Dalit woman shocks India, draws outrage

NEW DELHI (AP) — The gang rape and death of a woman from the lowest rung of India’s caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. The 19-year-old is the latest gruesome case of sexual violence against women to rile India, where reports of rape are hauntingly familiar. The victim, who belonged to the Dalit community, was raped by four men on Sept. 14 in the heartland state of Uttar Pradesh. Her family told local media that they found her naked, bleeding and paralyzed, with a split tongue and a broken spine in a field outside their home. Police say the four men, all from an upper caste, have been arrested.