Restaurants prepare for colder months with safer alternatives amid pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local restaurants have weathered the storm of COVID-19 in part by offering outdoor dining, but with the weather turning colder, that option will end.

Teresa Kerns, who owns Rosie's Cafe, and her team have already implemented safer ways for their customers to enjoy a nice breakfast, like hand sanitizing stations, socially distant tables, mask requirements, and recording contact information of people who come into the cafe.

They've also expanded their dining options during the summer.

"We've put in our outdoor seating which has been a big improvement, and I think it's something we will probably continue anyway," said Kerns.

But as cooler conditions come into effect, Rosie's and other restaurants around the state will have to continue brainstorming ways to keep their fans safe and away from the elements.

With coronavirus cases spiking throughout Wisconsin and in La Crosse, Gov. Tony Evers is calling on both businesses and customers to take more precautions.

"There are many across the state who aren't taking this seriously, who aren't wearing masks, who aren't limiting their travel, who are going about their daily lives as if though it is November of 2019," said Evers.

The pressure has been put on restaurants to do their best in finding solutions for their business when it comes to safety. Local businesses in La Crosse like Rosie's and The Weber Group establishments have joined Check The Spread to show they are taking proactive approaches and thinking ahead.

In a statement, a spokesperson for The Weber Group said:

"Our food & beverage teams have worked to reimagine carry-out and take-home family meal models at each of our properties in order to provide additional elevated options for our guests in the coming season to enjoy our hospitality from the comfort and safety of their own homes." The Weber Group

The group, which owns The Charmant Hotel, The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern, and Schuby's Neighborhood Butcher, said they will continue to follow CDC and State guidelines when it comes to serving their customers.

At Rosie's, they also have implemented a take and bake option, but they're also considering something they've never truly done before.

"We may have to look into delivery, especially for the winter months, but we'll have to see how it goes," said Kerns.

Kerns and her team of 12 are utilizing the time they have now to continue printing out new ideas to accommodate their clientele before the colder weather comes.

"You learn from it," said Kerns. "You think of creative ideas to just really challenge, to be stubborn enough to not give up."

Some restaurants in Wisconsin are employing dome-style enclosure of their outdoor seating while others are adding more heating lamps to keep their customers safe and warm.