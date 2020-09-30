State, UW-Madison announce $2.6 million for response to COVID-19 in minority communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state government, along with a university, will work to find strategies to help communities of color respond to, and recover from, COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Population Health Institute at UW-Madison announced the Just Recovery for Racial Equity initiative in a press release Wednesday.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating and disproportionate impact on communities of color across the state of Wisconsin," Evers said in a written statement. "We must take urgent and meaningful action to change that, and the Just Recovery initiative gives us the opportunity to mobilize community-based organizations to partner in this important work."

The program will be funded by $2.6 million. The governor's press release did not address if the money came from the state government, UW System or another source.

The initiative will partner with local organizations and produce educational and outreach materials in multiple languages.

"We have been grappling with significant health and economic inequities in our state for years, and COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities have only made the situation more dire," said Barnes. "It’s critical that our recovery from this crisis is inclusive and equitable, so we must start by supporting the work that community-based organizations are already doing to address these systemic inequities and connect the dots in their own communities."