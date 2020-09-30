Stuck in a rainy, windy loop

Today and tomorrow will be very identical to what has been occurring earlier this week. There will be a chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Then the gloomy, wet pattern will be accompanied by the strong northwesterly winds.

Today will be the “warmer” day with potential highs in the lower 60s. By tomorrow, a Canada cool air mass will descend on the Midwest. This will keep temperatures in the mid-50s tomorrow and into the weekend.

Coldest day

By Friday morning, if skies are able to clear out there may be the potential for frost and freeze. If that potential continues to hold true, headlines will be posted Thursday. Then into Friday afternoon, no rain chances, yay! Yet, with the chilly start temperatures will struggle to rebound and settle in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook

The rainy pattern hasn’t moved out just yet. Saturday afternoon could bring in a more “widespread” rainfall compared to the sporadic pattern we’ve seen. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning before clouds will start to break apart into the new work week.

Temperatures will take slow and steady climb. So the weekend will stay well below average with highs in the mid-50s. But, improvements will be noted after the coldest day on Friday.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett