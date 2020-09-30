The Hunger Task Force kicks off their Seeds Of Hope campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse based Hunger Task Force is asking the public to help with its Seeds of Hope campaign to help feed the needy.

The event raises money to support the Kane Street Community Garden. Funds raised will pay for seeds, bedding plants, fertilizer, and the new ADA Accessible Garden area.

You can help by visiting your local Festival Foods grocery and donating at the register.

Last year, it reported that nearly 30,000 pounds of produce were harvested from our garden. The Hunger Task Force distributes free of charge to garden recipients on-site and 118 partners that include food pantries, meal sites, and youth programs serving a vast number of those in need in the area.

Shelly Fortner, the Executive Director for The Hunger Task Force, said they are so much more than a food bank.

"The Hunger Task Force not only supplies food the community but we also are a well-known advocacy agency," Fortner said. "We help advocate for people who tend to have less. The garden is next to a complex that houses a lot of disabled veterans. We are hoping to get that disabled veteran population over to the garden to see what it is like to get their hands dirty, dig in the dirt, and grow some food for themselves."

Festival Foods is a 15-year sponsor of the Hunger Task Force.