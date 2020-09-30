Badgers navigating unusual training camp

Madison, Wis. (WKOW) The pads are on for the Wisconsin football team as they opened up fall camp Wednesday.

It's one that looks a lot different than in year's past.

Head coach Paul Chryst said there's a different rhythm to training camp.

Players are coming off a summer in which they weren't able to work out the way they're used to and now starting practice in the middle of school is a change the team is adjusting to.

"It's a little bit like a game week as far as when we are practicing and when we are having meetings. You know one of the great things about a traditional training camp is that's all you're working on. It's all-day football. I feel confident with the guys and our plan and make the most of it, but that's one that's different," Chryst said.

The Badgers open the season at home against Illinois on October 24.