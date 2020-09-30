VARC, Inc. expands services to Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A regional organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities work in the community expands into Monroe County.

VARC, Inc. opened its new facility in the former Carlisle building at 402 S. Black River Street on Wednesday. It is the twelfth location for the non-profit.

In a statement, Liz Filter, President and CEO of VARC, Inc. said, “It’s a central location in Sparta and the building matches almost every one of our needs for growth and expansion. We look forward to continuing to build relationships in and around Sparta while providing employment opportunities for the community as well as employment training services for adults with disabilities."

They'll also provide transportation in the county for people participating in their programs.

The services are provided five full days per week.

A company statement said they provide private contract work to more than 20 businesses in a variety of manufacturing settings.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new facility is planned for a future date.