Vernon County to host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Vernon County hosts a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon County Fairgrounds on Oct. 6 from 10 am-6 pm.

Testing is open to Vernon County residents as well as surrounding communities. The testing is for individuals who are experiencing at least one symptom of the virus or be asymptomatic.

The testing, done through a nasal swab, is free.

Testing will be conducted by the Vernon County Health Department as well as the Wisconsin National Guard.

Lastly, individuals are encouraged to bring activities for waiting in line as lines may be long.

Further information can be found on the Vernon County Health Department's page.