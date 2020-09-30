Vision 2020: How does early voting work in the US election?

WASHINGTON (AP) — What states vote early and when are these votes counted? All states allow some form of early voting, be it by casting votes in person at polling places early, voting by mail, or both. But each state has different rules and timelines on when this occurs. Some started in September. Some don’t start until mid-October, or even closer to Election Day on Nov. 3. Just as there are 50 different timelines for early voting, there are 50 different ones for how the votes are counted.