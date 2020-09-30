Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted. The cases are unfolding during an election made unique by the coronavirus pandemic and by a president who refuses to commit to accepting the results. The lawsuits are all the more important because President Donald Trump has raised the prospect of the election winding up before a Supreme Court that could have a decidedly Republican tilt if his latest nominee is confirmed.