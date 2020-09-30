Wisconsin Update: 27 deaths in state is highest single-day total since pandemic began; One new La Crosse Co. death

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 27 deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 91 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The 27 deaths are the highest since the pandemic began. (CHART)

One of the deaths is a person from La Crosse County. It is the fifth death in the county related to the virus. Details on the identity of the person were not made available by the La Crosse County Health Department.

The Department of Health Services has updated its dashboard to show the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 27 deaths has raised the total at 1,327 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 9,473 new negative test results. 2,319 new positive cases were reported.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 99,925 or 81.7 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 91 new hospitalizations.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81.1 percent of their hospital beds overall, and 79.2 of their ICU beds.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 29 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Fifteen of the 29 are in intensive care.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Wednesday update that La Crosse County had 35 new cases of the virus.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Wednesday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 143 (+2) 2 Crawford 179 (+6) 0 Grant 1,059 (+29) 19 Jackson 156 (+4) 1 La Crosse 3,130 (+35) 4 Monroe 567 (+18) 3 Trempealeau 670 (+14) 2 Vernon 247 (+9) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

